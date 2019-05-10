Three Dead In Kano Boat Mishap

Three persons have been reported dead, while five others were rescued when a canoe conveying eight people from Kayya to Jogana village of Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Kano State, capsised.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Kano Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police AbdullahiHaruna, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano State yseterday.

Haruna said: “On May 7 at 5 p.m, the police received a report that on the same date at 3 p.m a canoe containing eight people capsized from Kayya to Jogana Village.

“Five persons were rescued, while three persons: Hamisu, 27, Ibrahim, 45, and Basiru, 23, all of Fankanoki Village got drowned.”

He said some of the victims were rescued, while others rushed to Tudun Wada General Hospital were confirmed dead.

The PPRO said the corpses had been released to their relatives, adding that investigation was in progress to ascertain the cause of the accident.