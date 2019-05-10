Speaker, Majority Leader Impeached In Kaduna

Zaria Local Government Legislative Council yesterday impeached its Speaker, Hashimu Bako of Wuciciri ward and Majority Leader, AkiluAbubakar of Kufena ward.

The impeachment was perfected during a plenary session held yesterday afternoon at the chambers of the council at Tukur-Tukur, Zaria.

Moving the motion, Salisu Ibahhim of Kaura Ward said the Speaker did not deserve to remain in the leadership position of the legislative council.

He said impeaching the speaker became imperative following allegation of misappropriation of council’s funds, lack of transparency and lack of accountability.

Others according to him were lack of quality leadership to pilot the affairs of the legislative council and incompetency which resulted to lack of communication skills, both oral and written.

“In view of these reasons, I hereby move for impeachment of the Speaker, Hon. Hashimu Bako and Majority Leader, Hon. Akilu Abubakar.”

The motion was seconded by Aminu Sani of Gyallesu Ward.

Of the 13 councillors in the legislative council, seven signed the impeachment sheet, five rejected while one from Kwarbai A ward was absent.

The seven councillors unanimously adopted Isma’il Shu’aibu of Tukur-Tukur ward and Aminu Sani of Gyallesu ward as Speaker and Majority Leader respectively.

The seven councillors are Musa Salisu, Tudun-Wada ward, Yusha’u Muhammed Inuwa, Unguwan Fatika ward, Salisu Ibrahim, Kaura Ward, Isma’il Shu’aibu, Tukur-Tukur ward, Aminu Sani, Gyallesu ward, Isyaku Dalhatu, Dambo ward and Abdul-Aziz Sani, Dutsen Abba ward.

In a statement jointly signed by the seven members issued to journalists in Zaria shortly after the saga, the members collectively accepted and adopted the new leadership.