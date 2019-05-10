Simi Bows Out Of X3m Record Label

Popular Nigerian Singer, Simisola Ogunleye popularly known by her stage name as Simi is set to quit her record label X3m music. It was also gathered that the female singer will be cutting the ties with the Lagos based record label as the contract between both parties expires.

X3m music made the intentions known in a statement on Wednesday May 1. The record label in the statement obtained, said that it had agreed with Simi not to renew the contract.

Recall that Simi recently released her last album under the label, dubbed “Omo-Charlie Champagne” which featured some popular artistes in Nigeria. Her album features pat-oranking, Maleek Berry, and her beloved husband, Adekunle Gold.

While confirming the end of the contract between Simi and the record label X3m Music says in its statement that read “we only sign artistes that we love and believe in, we know our taste in music is rather different but we meet that taste.

Fortunately, we have been able to find millions of music lovers here and abroad, who share similar tastes as is evident in the success of all the artistes we have worked with, including music talents in the country today.

“The gifted singer emerged one of the most remarkable musical talents of her generation combining a peerless skill for writing and arranging with a vocal prowess like none before writing talent were what attracted her to X3m Music when she was signed in 2014”, the statement added.