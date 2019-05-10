Senate Confirms Dabiri-Erewa As Diaspora Commission Chairman

The Senate yesterday confirmed the appointment of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

The approval of the appointment followed presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Rose Oko, who presented the report noted that having screened the nominee and after a careful scrutiny of the curriculum vitae and other accompanying documents of the nominee and having regard to Dabiri-Erewa’s exposure, experience in government, politics and public service, performance, qualifications and competence, recommended her to be confirmed as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

Oko recalled Dabiri-Erewa, among others, was the pioneer Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora from 2009-2011 and currently the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

The committee added it found Abike Dabiri-Erewa as fit and proper person for appointment as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission.