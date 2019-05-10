RSG Warns Companies Against Patronising Cultists

In line with its commitment to improving security across the state, the Rivers State Government will henceforth sanction any company that awards surveillance jobs to cultists.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike made this known during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier at the Government House, Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

Governor Wike said that before such surveillance jobs were awarded, the companies should inform the State Government for proper scrutiny of the beneficiaries. “Companies encourage cultists by giving them surveillance jobs. We must know those doing these surveillance jobs.

“When you empower them, they have more money to acquire arms. Any company that gives surveillance jobs to cultists will be sanctioned”.

He appealed to the French Ambassador to prevail on the authorities not to politicise the security of the country.

Governor Wike called on the French Embassy to take steps to ensure that Air France returns to Port Harcourt. He said the state government was prepared to support the airline through relevant policies. He urged the management of Air France to reconsider its action and return to Port Harcourt.

The Governor said that his administration would continue to work towards fruitful relationship with the French Government.