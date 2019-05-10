RSG Targets One Million Jobs

The Rivers State Government has announced that in the next four years, it plans to generate about one million jobs with focus on agriculture, oil and gas, information and communication technology, tourism and solid mineral sectors.

The Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasaa gave the hint at the Second Employment Roundtable held in Port Harcourt, recently.

Nwibubasaa said the target forms part of the State Employment Strategic Action Plan (SESAP) aimed at providing job opportunities through the vast resources available in the state.

He further disclosed that the plan would be driven through a private sector collaboration as a way to sustain it.

Besides that, he noted that a Rivers Economic Empowerment Trust Fund would be set up to provide financial base that would drive the process.

On top of that, he stated that government was working to create a conducive atmosphere that would engender economic growth to attract investors and other job creation opportunities.

Reiterating the pledge by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to focus on job creation in his second tenure, Nwibubasaa said, “Rivers State Government under the leadership of Chief Nyesom Wike is totally committed to the implementation of our best policies for the economic benefit of the people.”

The commissioner, therefore, enjoined all stakeholders to contribute towards making the vision a reality, noting that there was need to provide jobs for the swelling youth population in the state.

On his part, Chairman of the forum, Mr Pedro Egbe admitted that though government has the responsibility to provide jobs, there was need for the private sector to support government policy.