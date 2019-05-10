Rivers United Sure Of Top Three Finish

The technical manager of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, said he is sure to finish top three in group A in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

According to him, the Pride of the State has the potentials to win the remaining four Leagues games and come up top three on the log.

Coach Eguma, made the assertion while brefing sports journalists on Wednesday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in Port Harcourt, after his side defeated Enyimba FC of Aba 1-0.

The encounter was one of the week 18 matches in NPFL that took place at different venues across the country.

“Mathematically, we have a brighter chance to make the top three. With the four matches left I am optimistic, we can win all. Our target is to make the top three,” Eguma said.

He commended his players for winning the Elephants of Aba.

“We played with fatigue because we are just coming from Lagos. It was a good game,”he explained.

He notes that scoring many goals is good but the most important thing is the three points.

The only goal of the match was scored by Ossy Martins at the 11th minute into the game.

The United has played 18 matches, won seven, drew five, lost six and currently on fourth position on the log with 26 points.

In his post match interview, the head coach of Enyimba FC, Usman Abd’Allah says Rivers United gave good account of themselves, adding that the game was a good one.

“We missed goal opportunities. The game was fair,” he said.

Kiadum Edookor