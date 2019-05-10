Rivers Residents Want Revival Of PH Tourist Beach

Tourism no doubt is an area that drives the hospitality industry in any city, state and or country.

Before now, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital was known for its hospitality due to its natural environment, fun spots, flowers and trees which earned it the status of Nigeria’s Garden City.

One of such fun spot and relaxation centre was the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach located at the down town axis of the city leading to Borikiri, though the place now seems to be a shadow of itself as a visit there reveals.

This is why the people of Allase-Ama, host community to the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach is calling on the Rivers State Government to revive the facility.

Speaking exclusively to The Tide, Provost of Allase-Ama community, Tamunokuro Wariboko said the place was one of the finest relaxation centers owned by the Rivers State Government and people of the state; attracting visitors from far and near.

According to Wariboko, “when this place was functional, it had the zoo section, fish pond, horse ride and gallery where you see pictures of former Heads of State and Presidents and so on.

“Even during the Rivers State Golden Jubilee (50 years) celebration, the tourist beach was one of the relaxation spots people came to see because of the natural environment like sand, trees overlooking the rivers.

“We are happy that the Governor, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike promised that he will make this place more befitting. We are also thanking him for constructing the road leading to this place”, the former youth secretary of Allase-Ama stated.

On security, he said the community youth are working with state government officials to ensure the place is safe and not used for illegal activities.

Agnes Onwuegbu