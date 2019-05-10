Police Arrest Eight For Stabbing Lady To Death

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested eight suspects in connection with the death of a lady, Esther Okah.

Okah was stabbed to death on Sunday by an assailant at CBN junction, Ungwan Cement, Karimo, on her way home after an outing with friends at Gwarimpa.

A statement by Deputy Spokesman of the command, ASP DanjumaGajere, yesterday in Abuja, said that the suspects were helping the police to unravel the killers, NAN reports.

Gajere said that investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspects would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, AdamuCiroma, had reassured the public of the command’s commitment to checkmating crimes and criminality.

According to him, Ciroma urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with useful information.