PDP Slams APC Over Saraki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned what it described as renewed harassment of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The party made the condemnation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan last Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the use of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hound Saraki was a clear case of political witch-hunt.

He said that the “fresh siege against Saraki” was part of the larger plot for a renewed clamp-down on key opposition figures and perceived political opponents of the APC administration.

He said it was particularly to frustrate the determination to retrieve alleged stolen presidential mandate of the PDP at the tribunal.

Ologbondiyan said that nothing else could explain the resort to alleged intimidation and evidence-fishing, just to nail Saraki at all costs, after several investigations.

He alleged that Saraki was still being hounded even after he had been prosecuted but discharged and acquitted by the Supreme Court, over claims of false asset declaration against him.

“Moreover, our party already has information on how certain elements in the APC have plotted to cash in on the new siege to harm key leaders of our party, under certain guise.

“The APC is called upon to note that Nigerians are already aware of the truth in all issues leading to this renewed harassment of the Senate President.

“We insist that no harm must come to Senator Saraki or any member of his family,” he said.