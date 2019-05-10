The chairman, Osun Sta te chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr SojiAdagunodo, has said the party would appeal the judgement of the Appeal panel that upheld the victory of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress in the last September election.
Adagunodo, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said the panel relied on a technicality in giving its decision.
“Technicality was what Wole Olanipekun laid before the court. There was no argument about the decision of the Tribunal that gave us victory. We will upturn the judgement at the Supreme Court.
“It is democracy at play. We will study the Appeal Court judgment appropriately and challenge it at the supreme court,” Adagunodo said.
Osun: We’ll Appeal Judgement On Oyetola’s Victory -PDP
