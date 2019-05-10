Organisers Fix Date For 2019 BB Naija

Big brother Naija is back and has finally revealed a new theme for the 2019 show titled ‘Forget Wahala’. It was rumoured that the delay for this year’s show was because of the 2019 elections and premiere of HBO series Game of Thrones.

The Tide Entertainment gathered that the show is set to commence before the end of May 2019. A source at Multi-choice Nigeria , the parent company of DSTV said “the show should begin on the 25th or 26th of May 2019.”

Big Brother Nigeria is a TV show where Nigerians from different walks of life come together to compete for prize. It is a show where contestants who love entertainment come together to stay in an isolated environment for some period.

You can watch all of the drama, romance and action 24/7 on Big Brother Channel 198 on all DSTV bouquets and @GotvNg plus Channel 29.

Recall that the first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria, the second had the theme ‘See Gobe’ while the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala”. The theme for the fourth edition, “Forget Wahala” may be due to lack of unity among ex-housemates of the Double Wahala edition.

However, the announcement has caused mixed reactions from fans and Nigerians on social media.