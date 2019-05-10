NDLEA Arrests 32 Suspected Drug Peddlers In Edo

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Edo State Command said yesterday that it arrested 32 suspects in April in connection with illicit drug peddling.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Buba Wakawa, who disclosed this yesterday in Benin at a press briefing, said 17 of the suspects were males while 15 were females.

Wakawa said that the command seized a total of 70,800 tablets of various psychotropic substances as well as 1,262.73kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

According to him, officers attached to the Irrua command of the agency arrested two suspects smuggling 70,800 tablets of various psychotropic substances.

The substances, he said, included 53, 250 tablets of diazepam, 14,430 tablets of tramadol, 3000 tablets of exol and 120 tablets of rophynol.

The commander said that on interrogation, the suspects, who claimed to have started the business three years ago, said they were heading to Gombe State.

Wakawa, however, said that it was unclear if they had any link with Boko Haram terrorists, but added that investigation was ongoing.