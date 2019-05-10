NAFDAC Nabs Bakers For Illegal Bread Production

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC, has arrested 10 persons for producing bread illegally in Rivers State.

The agency said the victims were arrested for not having NAFDAC approved registration numbers to produce bread, describing the act and the products as fake.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the raiding of bakeries located along Rumuokoro and Rukpokwu axis in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area last Wednesday, State Coordintor, NAFDAC, Mrs. Chinelo Ejeh said the Agency is poised to seal all unapproved bakeries and confiscate its products in the state.

Although the agency declined making the names of arrested bakers public including their company names.

Ejeh said, NAFDAC is determined to sanitise the state free from fake and unapproved bakeries, and illegal products to save the lives of consumers.

“We want to ensure that only good and quality products are sold for public consumption, as we monitor all our regulatory products,” Ejeh said.

The Coordinator said the agency carry out periodic raids to create awareness to illegal producers of fake products across the state

According to Ejeh, “every day NAFDAC officers go to the field for rountine inspection, monitoring of facilities to ensure that good and quality products are produced and sold to the public as to ascertain it’s standard”

She appealed to illegal producers of fake bread and other products to desist henceforth or face the wrath of the agency when arrested.

NAFDAC, Ejeh said is looking out for breads with Potassium Bromate and those selling unregistered products.

The Coordinator also frowned that most of the bakeries have not undergone their laboratory analysis to ascertain their quality and standard

Mrs Ejeh insisted that the ten suspects would be sanctioned for violating the agency law, as they would be a lesson to others.

Describing the raid as a bigger version of what NAFDAC does every day, Ejeh said the agency also carry out surveillance and investigation of illegal premises where fake products are being produced and sold without NAFDAC approved registration numbers.

She appealed to resident of the state to always reports fake and unapproved breads, to the agency for arrest and prosecution.

Chinedu Wosu