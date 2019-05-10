N2.1bn Alleged Fraud: Absence Of Dokpesi’s Counsel Stalls Trial

The trial of Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications Plc, was yesterday, stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja due to the absence of his counsel, Mr Kanu Agabi, (SAN).

The Federal Government is trying Dokpesi on charges of alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, Dokpesi was to enter his defence but when the matter was called, the court was informed that Agabi was before another court outside Abuja.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe informed the court that the matter had been adjourned for Dokpesi to open his defence on February 20.

He, however, said this didn’t go on since his counsel, Agabi had written to the court informing it that he was bereaved and could not attend court.

Since the prosecutor did not object to an adjournment, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho adjourned the matter until July 2.