Man, 49, Faces N2.88m Fraud Charge

A 49-year-old man, Jide Akintade, accused of obtaining a Coaster bus worth N2.88 million under false pretences, was yesterday arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

According to The Tide source, Akintade, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that Akintade committed the alleged offences on April 30 at 6, Idowu St., Karaole Estate, College Road, Ogba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained a coaster bus from on Mr Olabode Ajayi, and falsely entered into a written agreement to pay for the vehicle, a situation he knew to be false pretence.

The prosecutor said that Akintade allegedly absconded with the bus and failed to fulfil his part of the agreement reached with Ajayi, who is the complainant in the case.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Layinka, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N300, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka insisted that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 20.