Killings: Stakeholders Task Ogoni Leaders On Peace …Want Criminal Elements Arrested

Worried by the recent spate of cult-related killings in Ogoniland, stakeholders in the area have called on political and religious leaders in the area to endeavour to maintain peace in their domains and urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminal elements there.

This was part of a nine point communique issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting involving members of the media, civil society and the academia of Ogoni extraction held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The Tide reports that due to the upsurge of cult related killings there, security agencies, including the Army were drafted to restore normalcy.

But rising from meeting convened by prominent Ogoni indigene and former National President, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), O.A Wai-Ogosu (FNES), the Ogoni stakeholders urged the security operatives to be professional in the discharge of their duties of protecting lives and property.

The communique which was signed by Olu Wai-Ogosu, Comrade Christian Saro-Ganele, Bright Idornate, Barikpoa B. Nwikabari and two others, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, expressed worry at the proliferation of arms and ammunition in Ogoni land.

The communique reads, “The stakeholders frown at the recent cult related killings in Ogoni land as well as the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the area. The forum also frown at the unnecessary formulation of splinter groups in Ogoni land.

“The stakeholders also called on the Army and other security agencies deployed to the area not to derail from their primary and constitutional assignment of ensuring the protection of lives and properties and resolved to earnestly work for the peace and development of Ogoni, and urged the security agencies deployed to Ogoni land to identify and arrest criminal elements and make them face prosecution.

While acknowledging the role played by political and religious leaders, the forum appealed to them to endeavor to maintain peace in their domains, specifically urging former political leaders to use their position s to attract development to their area.

The communique further reads, “The stakeholders frown on the formation of splinter groups and organizations in Ogoni and urged the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) and the Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme (KAGOTE) group to provide leadership aimed at promoting peace, unity and development in Ogoni land.

“They also called on media professionals from the area to use the various platforms and media organizations to project the good image of their fatherland (Ogoni), in addition to being professional and balance their reports at all times.

“The forum urged Ogoni leaders of thought, youths and other opinion leaders to desist from using the media to settle their scores on issues relating to Ogoni in view of the negative consequences of such actions,” among others,” just as they commended Wai- Ogosu for his good thought towards Ogoni and for convening the meeting.

Dennis Naku