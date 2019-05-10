Juliet Ibrahim Defends Single Mothers

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim while decrying the rate at which single mothers are being attacked and relegated in the society, asked if men don’t deserve same treatment.

The actress, who is also a single mother of one said the society promises men for being jerks and actress, while the women are being looked down upon for ending relationships despite bearing their children.

She wrote: Isn’t it funny how people seem to forget that there is no rewind button to undo everything that did not work out in our lives? When I see the attacks on single mothers including myself, it’s always mind baffling to be honest so what is the decision making sin that single mothers are so badly guilty of? Being single? Suddenly “single mother” is defined as a woman who’s bad and deserves bashing?

If a single mother is not in a relationship regardless of the reason, she is always to blame, yet give men praises for being adulterers and Jerks so long as he’s good to his kids”, if a man doesn’t tagged or bash for actually losing at fault for why a relationship ended, why isn’t the woman given the same leniency, even if why the relationship ended wasn’t her fault? Or maybe it was her fault, but it was still for the best? Telling my story soon enough it’s about time, proud mother, single mother”.