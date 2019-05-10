Insecurity: Double Your Efforts, Buhari Charges Security Chiefs …As IGP Gives Marching Order To SARS, Commanders

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, directed security agencies in the country to double their efforts in making sure that Nigerians are more secured. President Buhari gave the directive after meeting behind closed doors with heads of security agencies in the country at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas said that the number of kidnappings across the country has dropped.

He said that he and the other security chiefs at the meeting briefed the President on the proliferation of small arms and what the various agencies are doing to curtail the consequences of the development.

He said the President directed them to ensure that security agencies “do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed.”

On kidnappings that have been on the increase, the Navy chief recalled that during the last Security Council meeting, the Inspector-General of Police was directed to ensure and consequently various operations were set up.

He said, “‘Puff Adder’ was one of the strategies. With the set up of that operation there has been a remarkable drop in the number of kidnappings. What normally would attract attention is when a key person in government perhaps is kidnapped.

“On the whole, the number of kidnappings has dropped and generally I think the security situation is improving.”

On the kidnapped District Head of Daura, the President’s home town, Ekwe-Ibas said that “serious efforts are being made, key suspects have been arrested and it is hoped that in a short while, those behind the heinous crime will be brought to book.”

The district head is also the father-in-law of the President’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

Other security chiefs at the meeting with Buhari were Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai and the Director of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar were represented.

Also present were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of Security Service, Yusuf Bichi; Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu; the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulraman Danbazzau, and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali.

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has warned Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad Commanders against extra-judicial killings and abuse of office.

Adamu gave the warning at a meeting with zonal commanders and state commands across the country, yesterday, in Abuja.

He warned that the police would not hesitate to dismiss and prosecute any officer involved in extra-judicial killing and abuse of office in the course of carrying out his duty.

Adamu said that supervising officers of erring officers would also be held responsible for the actions of their subordinates.

“Furthermore, you as the line supervisors of such erring officers shall be held vicariously liable for supervisory negligence by being similarly sanctioned.

“Let me re-emphasise here that our primary responsibility is to protect the lives and property of the citizens we were engaged to serve.

“This is a sacred duty and no level of justification should underscore our being engaged in any act that negates this responsibility.

“It is our sole responsibility as the lead internal security agency to make the country safe for all citizens,” he said.

The IGP said that the unprofessional actions of some policemen had led to lack of confidence and trust in the police and had impacted crime prevention capacity of the force.

He said that the meeting was aimed at reviewing the existing security strategies and to evolve new architecture towards addressing the challenges.

Adamu added that the meeting would review the security challenges and engage the officers on challenges that may be inhibiting their performances on the field.

“Your performance, sense of commitment to duty, and professional competence in this instance remain critical to the ability of the police to prevent or optimally respond to these crimes.’’

He said that the police would soon fully resuscitate, re-organize and expand the operations of the ‘Safer Highway Patrol’ Scheme.

“This is with intent to enhance visibility policing within the public space and particularly, at vulnerable areas across the country.

“We are also exploring the concept of Safer City where CCTV technology will be optimally engaged to support our operations,” he said.

Adamu said that the police was also exploring the possibility of establishing a National Crime Analysis Centre to collate analysis and dissemination of criminal intelligence to support operations.

He called for the cooperation of the citizens to enable the police provide adequate security for them.

“We need the support of the citizens, for it is only when we present a common front that we can defeat a common enemy that threatens our communal values,” he said.