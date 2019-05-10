ICAN Targets Mental Capacity Dev, Others …As District Gets New Exco

The newly elected executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Port Harcourt and District Society, says its target is to improve the mental capacity of members in order to enhance their mobility of labour.

Speaking during the acceptance speech after the election on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the new Chairman, Dr Princewill Uka Elendu (FCA), said that his executive would pursue the generation of funds internally and externally to revisit the social welfare policy and improve on the benefit of members.

Dr Elendu commended the past executive for the good works done in the society, adding that “ with the members support, direction, guidance and ideas, we will make our district a references point to other district societies of ICAN”.

The Chairman also commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for his victory at the just concluded governorship election, praying that God will give him wisdom to consolidate on the achievements of his first tenure.

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman of ICAN in the District, Dr (Mrs) Felicia Ayuwo commended the society for their support which enabled her to achieve the set goals of her leadership.

She charged the new executive to be committed to team spirit, catch them young and NYSC programmes that the district has put in place.

Speaking in a chat with The Tide, Sir (Dr) George Nwaeke called on the society to emulate the discipline nature of ICAN elections, adding that elective positions were expected to be a call for service and not war as experienced these days.

Dr Nwaeke who was one of the past chairmen in the district noted that the district has always produced people in elective positions in the nation, adding that the current president of ICAN came from the district.