Hurdles Make Me Think Straight – Musa

Nigeria’s representative in the U-20 category to the Confederation of African Athletics Championships in Abidjan, Wisdom Musa, says hurdles make him think clearly.

Musa who placed fourth with a time of 12.76 seconds at the competition held in April, told Tidesports source in Lagos that hurdles gave him immense joy and ability.

“When I think about hurdle, it gives me a great deal of joy and it helps me think straight and right, though hurdle is very technical.

“It brings out the real me, it gives me joy no matter my position, even when I am sick and cannot do anything.

“All you have to do is bring a hurdle and I will stand up, that is how strong my love for hurdle is. I always call hurdle my wife, funny though,” he said.

Musa who gave reasons for placing fourth at the championships in Abidjan, said that he had learnt from his mistakes.

“ I had a good start but my error was hitting the hurdle instead of going over it, and my hand co-ordination was bad,” he said.

The athlete who started career in 2014 said that Abejoye Oyeniyi, Martins Ogeriakhi and Abullahi Bashiru were his role models in Nigeria.

“Internationally, my role models are Aries Merritte, a world record holder, and David Oliver,” he told Tidesports source.

He also said that one of his targets was to feature in the African Games.

“ I have gotten some of my targets for the year and I am still pushing for more, but I will be proud to go for the African Games.’’

The athlete coached by Delta’s Owivri Edirin added that he targeted an Olympic gold medal.