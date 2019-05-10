Gunmen Kill Ex-Enyimba Player In Aba

Former Enyimba FC of Aba player, Christain Jacob, was yesterday shot dead by gunmen in Aba, Abia State.

It was gathered that the incident happened along Umuola road, Ogbor Hill,at about 7.30pm.

Sources said the football star was accosted by the gunmen who demanded his handset.

It is uncertain whether he struggled with the gunmen who shot him.He died before he could receive medical attention.

The late Jacob, popularly known as ‘Nkitaara, (mad dog), played for Enyimba FC, Iwunyanwu National of Owerri before playing for foreign based clubs.

However, he returned to Nigeria as injury cut short his career.

Reactng to his death, some residents of Ogbor Hill, Aba, where he was a household name, described him as an easy going person and wondered why someone will kill him.

“Christian Jacob, Nkitaara, was an easy going person. We are shocked on how someone could pull a gun to kill him. The police and other security agencies should rise up the increasing insecurity in Aba, especially Ogbor Hill.

“Enyimba International draw goalless with visiting Bendel Insurance Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the incident has been reported to the Police.”