Gentian Violet, Tetracycline Powder, Obsolete In Wound Treatment-Plastic Surgeon

A renowned plastic surgeon with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, Dr. Tombari Gbeneol, says the use of gentian violet, tetracycline and chloramphenicol powders to treat and manage wounds are now obsolete.

The surgeon insisted that the obsolete delays wound healing in patients.

Dr. Gbeneol also said wounds that are not properly managed result in complications , thereby increase morbidity and causes mortality with possible medico legal consequences.

He spoke to The Tide yesterday during a seminar on “current trends in wound management”, organised by the Burns and Plastic Department, UPTH.

Gbeneol said the routine use of gauze directly on every wound without a non adhesive layer is no longer the norm

Describing wounds that fail to heal as problematic, Dr. Gbeneol said burns, plastic and reconstructive surgeons are key to the management of wounds that have defied routine management methods.

He described acticoat and biodress and theraband as agents that reduced the frequency of wound dressings.

According to him, problematic wounds such as a chronic osteomyelitic uclers, tuberculous abscesses and radiation burn wounds need not be considered as invariably untreatable.

He said a plastic surgeon offers a range of solutions including the use of muscle flaps.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Head of Burns and Plastic, UPTH, Dr. B.M Ekeh said the unit was established to handle all manners of burns, wounds and plastic surgeries in the region

The unit, he said had the adequate human capacity to treat and operate on congentital anomalies as well as management of mass burn casualities , reconstruction of burns deformities , truama and abdominoplsaty in the hospital surgery.

Chinedu Wosu