FG, USAID Sign Pact To Accelerate TB Response

The Federal Ministry of Health and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed an agreement to accelerate response to tuberculosis aimed at ending the public health challenge in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the agreement targets the treatment of 1.1 million tuberculosis infected people in Nigeria from 2019 to 2022.

The Mission Director, USAID Nigeria, Mr Stephen Haykin, signed on behalf of the agency, while Dr Adebola Lawanson, Coordinator, National TB and Leprosy Control Programme, signed for the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole at the event in Abuja.

Haykin said that USAID had made a commitment of 200 million dollars to fight TB in Nigeria in the past, and reiterated the commitment of the agency to work with relevant stakeholders to achieve this goal.

He said that the incidence of tuberculosis was still very high globally and many of such cases were in Nigeria.

“Through UN High-level Meeting, Nigeria joins other countries in making commitments to accelerate the fight to end TB by increasing its response efforts at identifying missing cases and enrolling them on treatment.

“We are in partnership not only with the government of Nigeria but with the private sector and other international actors to accelerate and reach out more rapidly to find those missing TB cases and proffer counselling and treatment,’’ Haykin said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Lawanson said Nigeria was the sixth country with a high burden of TB globally and first with a high burden of TB in Africa.