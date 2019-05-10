Executive Secretary Hails Okowa On Security

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has been lauded for ensuring security in the state, especially with the establishment of the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

The Executive Secretary of Delta State Security Trust Fund (DSSTF), Sam Osasa, and his team received the commendation on behalf of the governor when the group paid a familiarisation visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, who said that DSSTF was the rallying point for the massive investments by Okowa’s administration in the security sector to ensure the security of lives and property of Deltans.

Osasa explained that the DSSTF operated on a public/private partnership arrangement to provide support to security agencies operating in Delta State.

He stated that all security agencies in Delta State would function better with the DSSTF, which would continue to empower the security agencies operating in the state.

Adeleke commended the state governor for setting up the body to interface to provide logistical support for the police command to address security challenges in the state.

Adeleke said he was happy that there was a platform like the DSSTF in Delta State that the command and other security agencies can channel their needs to, for more intervention in combating crime in Delta State.

The police boss commended the state government for the establishment and empowerment of the DSSTF to facilitate the command’s needs for an efficient, effective and the swift response in combating crime and assured that the command would not relent in reaching out to the DSSTF for more logistics like it had enjoyed in the past.