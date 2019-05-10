Evo Assembly Prays For Wike’s Success, Peace In Rivers

The Evo Assembly has held a thanksgiving service to show appreciation to God for granting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, Governor Nyesom Wike, Hon Kingsley Ogundu Chinda and Hon Martin Amaewhule, victory at the 2019 polls.

Speaking at the thanksgiving, the Leader of Peoples Democratic Party in Constituency 1, who is also the Leader of Evo Assembly, Elder Peter Chinwo said that the service afforded the people the opportunity to pray for a successful second tenure for the governor and the peace and progress of the state.

Chinwo explained that it was only God that made it possible for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike and other candidates of the party to win the 2019 general election.

Also speaking at the service, Hon Kingsley Ogundu Chinda said his victory reaffirmed the fact that power belongs to God.

Chinda thanked God for the success of the PDP in the 2019 elections, stressing that God redeemed the state by giving him and the party victory.

In his remarks, Hon Martin Amaewhule said, “I am here to return thanks to God for my victory during the just-concluded House of Assembly election. God did what no man can do for us”.

In his sermon, the Vicar of St. Simon’s Anglican Church, Okporo, Ven Ayasodo, who prayed for Evo Assembly, said thanking God for what He has done would make Him do more.

The Tide reports that highlight of the programme included a reception, which held at Rumuodara Town Hall.