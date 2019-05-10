Enyimba’s Coach Accepts Defeat In Good Faith

Head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba FC, Usman Abdallah, has accepted in good faith his side’s 1-0 loss to Rivers United Wednesday in Port Hacourt which ended the team’s unbeaten run of 11 games.

Abdallah said in a telephone chat with Tidesports source that the unbeaten run was certainly going to come to an end one day and really had no reason to brood over the defeat to Rivers United.

He said the most important thing for his side, for now, is to ensure a good finish that will be enough to see the team through to the next phase of the league where they will compete in the super six mini-leagues.

“Its okay, it’s fine to have gone that far without losing. Everything has to come to an end one day so it just happened but all the same, this game could have gone either way.

“But we are still on course; records are there yes but are also meant to be broken. To qualify to the next phase, for now, is the most important thing and that’s what we want to ensure we achieve.”

Enyimba returns to Aba in the next round of league games where they will face Wikki Tourist.