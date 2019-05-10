Entertainers Celebrate Wike’s Re-Election

Hundreds of Rivers entertainers, yesterday, marched through the streets of Port Harcourt to celebrate the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, considered an entertainment-friendly governor.

The entertainers in a march tagged: “Rivers State Entertainers Victory Road Show”, sang the praises of Wike for his numerous investments in the entertainment industry.

Dancing and singing different tunes, the entertainers ended their march at the Government House, Port Harcourt, where they were received by a representative of the governor.

Convener of the Rivers State Entertainers Victory Road Show, Jikume Bethlehem, congratulated the Rivers State governor on his landslide victory and outstanding performance during his first term.

She commended the Rivers State governor on his interventions and investments in the entertainment industry since he assumed the leadership of the state.

She said: “The World Class Port Pleasure Park, Red Lawson Cultural Centre, the Plugged Music Concert and many other national and international events sponsored by the state enabled us showcase our talents.

“Our promise keeping governor, the entertainment industry if properly managed could generate revenue for the state, curb youth restiveness and showcase our talents and culture globally “.

The entertainers appealed to the governor to intervene in the entertainment industry to enhance its growth.

While calling for empowerment, they urged the creation of an agency or ministry to handle issues of entertainment.

Representative of Rivers State Governor and Permanent Secretary of Government House, Port Harcourt, Dr Onyenachi Nwankwor thanked the entertainers for their support and votes that contributed to the re-election of the governor.