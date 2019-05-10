Election Violence: Lloyd Sponsored Killing In Rivers -Witness …Commission Invites Army, Ojukaye To Appear May 15

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 10 in Emouha Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Onyekachi Orji has alleged that the political thugs who killed some PDP supporters in the area during the March 9, 2019, gubernatorial election were hired by the former leader of the state House of Assembly, and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Chidi Lloyd, to assist him win elections in the area.

Onyekachi made this allegation when he appeared, yesterday, before the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the violence, killings and other related matters, which occurred during the February 23 and March 9, 2019 general election in the state to give his evidence at the ongoing sitting of the commission in Port Harcourt.

He told members of the commission at yesterday’s sitting that his brother, Chinwendu Orji and Joshua Silas, who were members of PDP from Wards 10 and 12 in Emouha LGA were killed on the eve of the gubernatorial election on their way back from Ubimini community.

Onyekachi averred that late Silas Joshua was the organising secretary of PDP and also the party’s agent for Unit 2 in Ward 12.

According to him, his late brother, Chinwendu Orji was a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area, and later defected to the PDP before he was killed on the eve of the election.

He told the panellists how the former leader of the house confronted and threatened him prior to the said elections, insisting that there may not be any election across the three wards that make up the Ishimbam due to his alleged perception that some politicians in the area were ganging up against him to rubbish his political leadership across the clan.

The witness further told the panel that Wards 10, 11 and 12 make up Ishimbam, adding that Llyod had claimed to be the political leader of the area.

“When I was returning to my house from the RAC Centre, l saw some armed political thugs numbering about 70, at Amaechi farm by the road leading to Onuigbo.

“Not less than 30minutes I arrived my house I heard a call that my brother and a member of my party have been shot by these boys who converged at the farm road. We rushed to the scene, and met the two men dead and their party tags were removed”, he stated.

He said he identified the boys to be the former state House of Assembly leader because some of the boys accompanied the former house leader to a party rally in the area before the elections.

Onyekachi said his late brother and his colleague left their pregnant wives behind, and called for justice to be done on the matter in other to ameliorate the sufferings being faced by the two families as a result of the killing.

Meanwhile, the commission has invited Nigerian Army, Hon Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, among others, to appear before it on Wednesday to make their presentations and defense.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Monima Danagogo gave the order while adjourning the sitting of the commission to Monday.

Our correspondent, who was at the commission’s sitting, reports that Dr Chidi Lloyd was absent and was not represented by any lawyer.