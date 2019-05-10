EFCC Can’t Probe RSG’s Account -Wike …Challenges Commission To Vacate Court Order …Warns Zenith Bank Against Revealing Account Details

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no powers to investigate the financial transactions of the Rivers State Government.

He said that before EFCC can investigate the Rivers State Government, it must first vacate the Federal High Court judgement that declared that it cannot investigate the financial transactions of the Rivers State Government.

Wike spoke, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Group Managing Director-Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

The governor said: “EFCC has no powers to look into our financial transactions. You cannot be giving our financial transactions to the EFCC, because that is illegal.

“Unless the EFCC sets aside the judgement, they have no powers to look into our financial transactions. Not that we are afraid, but due process must be followed”, Wike insisted.

He said that if Zenith Bank refuses to obey the court judgement, Rivers State Government would be compelled to file the necessary processes to ensure the right thing was done.

The governor commended Zenith Bank for supporting projects’ execution in the state through loan facilities, adding that the Rivers State Government would complete the payment of loans acquired by May ending.

“You have supported the state in terms of infrastructure. You have also supported us for our inauguration”, he said.

He, however, urged the management of Zenith Bank to consummate the long relationship with Rivers State Government by ensuring that Rivers people grow in the bank.

Wike congratulated Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu on his appointment as the group managing director-designate of the Zenith Bank, emphasising that his appointment was due to commitment and hardwork.

“Since 1999, this relationship has been there, and it will be there. Try to ensure that Rivers people grow in the bank”, he added.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director-Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu congratulated the Rivers State governor on his re-election.

“Every one of us in Zenith Bank is very pleased over the success you have recorded. We also want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the last election, and wish for a glorious second term”, he said.

Onyeagwu said that Zenith Bank prays for Wike to make greater progress during his second term.

He said that he was in Rivers State to inform the governor that he would take over the leadership of the bank on June 1, 2019.

“Zenith Bank and Rivers State have been in partnership for over 20 years. We want to assure you that in this moment and in this time, our expectation is that this partnership will get even bigger and stronger.

“We want to assure you of our utmost loyalty and support for the ideas and aspirations of your government. It is our pleasure that Zenith Bank is willing to support the various development initiatives of your government.

“At this second half, going by your disposition, going by your perspective that we know, our expectation is that it will even be raised higher. Even as the tempo is raised higher, the support of Zenith Bank will remain consistent”, Onyeagwu assured.

Moreso, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the politicisation of security in the country was responsible for the insecurity across the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Wike said when security issues involve opposition states, the authorities play politics.

The governor said: “The problem we have is the politicisation of security. As an opposition state, once we have security challenges, politics is introduced”.

He urged the Government of Netherlands to give Rivers State the support it needs to tackle insecurity in the state.

Wike blamed multinational companies for encouraging insecurity by patronizing cultists for surveillance jobs.

He particularly accused Shell of being part of the major culprits, saying Shell divides communities to make sure that the people do not work together with one voice.

“Shell is part of the major culprits. Shell divides communities to make sure that the people don’t work together. Shell doesn’t want to implement memorandum of understanding signed with communities.

“I sat in a meeting with Shell, Agip and Total. It was Shell only that refused to implement the Memorandum of Understanding. Despite the actions of Shell, we shall continue to protect national assets”, he said.

On the Ogoni clean-up, Wike said that the Federal Government has not shown seriousness and commitment to the project.

He said that they were only interested in the political gain of the project.

Wike said that he remains committed to all his campaign promises, saying that he would work towards fulfilling them during his second term.

He said: “Every promise made, we will try to actualize them. Youths will have 40 per cent in the new cabinet. This 40 per cent will cover men and women. There will be another 20 per cent for women. This means that women will have more than 20 per cent in the next cabinet”.

Wike called on the Netherlands Embassy to attract agricultural investors to the state for the purpose of job creation.

In her remarks, the Charge D’Affairs, Embassy of Netherlands, Mrs Marian Van De Cappello congratulated the Rivers State governor on his well-deserved victory during the Governorship Election.

She commended the Rivers State governor for initiating reconciliation between political gladiators in the state, adding that with reconciliation, the state would experience peace and development.

Cappello praised Wike for pledging to increase women and youth participation in his next cabinet.

The diplomat said she was also in the state to participate in the clean-up of Ogoniland.

Similarly, in line with its commitment to improving security across the state, Rivers State Government would henceforth sanction any company that awards surveillance jobs to cultists.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike made this known during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Wike said that before such surveillance jobs are awarded, the companies should inform the state government for proper scrutiny of the beneficiaries.

“Companies encourage cultists by giving them surveillance jobs. We must know those doing these surveillance jobs.

“When you empower them, they have more money to acquire arms. Any company that gives surveillance jobs to cultists will be sanctioned”.

He appealed to the French Ambassador to prevail on the authorities not to politicise the security of the country.

Wike called on the French Embassy to take steps to ensure that Air France returns to Port Harcourt, emphasising that the state government was prepared to support the airline through relevant policies.

He urged the management of Air France to reconsider their action and return to Port Harcourt.

The governor said that his administration would continue to work towards enhancing a fruitful relationship with the French Government.

Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier noted that there is a major French Presence in Rivers State through the operations of Total and other professionals.

He said that the embassy would continue to work towards greater French presence in the state.

Pasquier added that the Embassy was working hard to persuade more French investors to come to Nigeria, especially Rivers State.