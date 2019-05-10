Due Process Was Followed In New NYSC DG’s Appointment -Senate

The Senate has said that due process was followed in the appointment of the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The Senate said it arrived at the conclusion after due consideration of the report of the Committee on Youth and Sports Development, read by Senator Ogba Obinna yesterday at the plenary.

The report was titled: ‘Investigation of the Appointment of the New Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps by the Chief of Army Staff.’

Making its findings and subsequent decision on the matter known via its verified Twitter handle @NGRSenate yesterday, the announcement states, “The Senate agrees after a thorough investigation that due process was followed in the appointment of the new DG of NYSC.”

It may be recalled that the Nigerian Army had, on April 26th, announced Shuaibu Ibrahim as the new DG of the NYSC.

The new posting, which was one of a series announced by the Army on the same day, was disclosed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, stated that Ibrahim was from the Nigerian Army University, Biu.

He took over from Suleiman Kazaure with immediate effect.

However, some critics faulted Ibrahim’s appointment, arguing that his posting was illegally done because, the critics said: “The Army does not have the power to appoint a DG for the NYSC.”

They noted that such power was the exclusive preserve of the president and Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces as provided for in the NYSC act, which is the scheme’s enabling act.