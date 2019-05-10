Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With Security Chiefs Emerge

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, yesterday said the security meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari was basically meant to appraise the President of the security situation after his short vacation abroad.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the security meeting, Ibas said that the security agencies briefed him on what had been happening across the country with particular emphasis on the proliferation of small arms and what they were doing to curtail the consequences.

According to him, the President has also given directives that the agencies should do much more to ensure that Nigerians go to bed and wake up feeling healthy and confident that their security is guaranteed, our correspondent reports.

The security meeting was attended by Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i.

Others besides the Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police were Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.