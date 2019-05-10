Court Grants Chief Suspect In Sugar’s Murder Bail

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday granted bail to a ‘chief suspect’ in the March 9 murder of a serving federal lawmaker, Temitope Olatoye popularly called Sugar.

Sugar, a member of the House of Representatives from Lagelu/Akinyele constituency, was murdered during the governorship and the House of Assembly elections.

His remains were interred last Friday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Following his death, about five suspects including a serving member of the state House of Assembly from Akinyele, Olafisoye Akinmoyede were arrested and taken to Abuja and kept ‘under protective custody’.

But Akinmoyede through Gus counsel, Michael Lana approached Justice Moshood Abass and sought to enforce the fundamental human rights of the house whip, over prolonged detention.

Lana had urged the court to declare the continued detention of his client in police custody in Abuja as unlawful and a violation of his fundamental human rights.

He urged the court to grant bail to his client pending the arraignment of his client at the court of law.