The $20 million law suit against popular RnB singer, Usher, has been dismissed. The case was dismissed after he allegedly reached a settlement with his accuser.
Court documents revealed that Laura Helm, the lady who sued him filed to dismiss her suit earlier this week because she and Usher have reached an amicable resolution”. The dismissal was said to have been filed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.
Recalled that Helm in 2017 sued Usher, claiming he had exposed her to virus when they had an unprotected sex. She initially sued for $10 million, then increased it to $20 million for emotional harm and punitive damages.
She later filed to dismiss the case a few months later, for technical reasons, then refiled it in 2018. But now the case is closed.
Court Dismisses $20m Suit Against Usher
