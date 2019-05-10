Court Declares Omoni Oboli Owner Of Okafor’s Law Script

After a two year legal battle, Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has won the legal battle over the ownership of the script for Okafor’s Law which was challenged by Jude Idada and Raconteur Production.

According to court documents, the Federal High Court Lagos division (per Ibrahim Buba J) on Thursday,2nd May 2019 delivered its judgment in suit No FHC/L/CS/401/2017- Rein couteour Productions Limited V. Dioni Visions Entertainment Limited &2 ors, an action bordering on issues of alleged intellectual property theft and copyright infringement.

Judgement was delivered in favour of the defendants and the claims sought by the plaintiff against the defendants were demised and matter dismissed. It was gathered that Omoni Oboli who could not contain her joy as she announced her victory at the court over the ownership of the script for Okafor’s law.

In an instagram post, Obili narrated the experience: “Glory be to God who gave us the victory, I am happy to announce to you all that today, 2nd May 2019, judgement was passed and we won the case that Raconteur productions and Jude Idada brought against us for Okafor’s law”.

“It’s been 2 years’ I remember I was at Tiannah’s place putting finishing touches to my dress on my way to my movie premiere when I was called that we have been served an injunction and we couldn’t show our movie. It was one of the worst days of my life, I remember breaking down in tears when I had to explain to a hall full of guests why they couldn’t watch, the film.

“I was called a thief, may God never allow anyone label you a thief for your own work, I cried, I prayed, I fasted, I kept the watch with my friends and relatives, I lost 5kg in a space of 3 days I was in the toilet every 30 minutes, it took its toll. But God never sleeps nor slumbers. God knew I was innocent of everything I was been accused of and today even that laws of the land have pronounced me innocent, details of the verdict coming shortly.

Thank you to my winning team, my lawyers Alegeh and Ce, you are my heroes thank you to my friends and family who moved into my home, called every day, kept the watch, forced me to at least drink pepper soup when I couldn’t keep anything down for days”. Did everything to make sure I didn’t go into depression, to my fans and everyone who stood by me, you know yourselves”, I love you from the bottom of my heart, my king and my God thank you, I have been vindicted.