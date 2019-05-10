Buhari Nominates Emefiele For Second Term

President Muhammadu Buhari, has nominated Mr Godwin Emefiele for a second term in office as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reports have revealed.

It would be recalled that Godwin Emefiele was first appointed in 2014 by former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and was retained by Buhari when he came to power in 2015.

Reports have it that the letter for the tenure renewal has been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, last Wednesday, and forwarded to the Senate President in line with the CBN Act.

Emefiele, 57, was the group managing director of Zenith Bank Plc, before he was appointed in 2014 by the former president.