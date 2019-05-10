Benue Killings: Ortom Blows Hot, Threatens Monarchs Protecting Criminals

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned that traditional rulers found to be shielding criminals in the state would be punished.

Ortom gave the order in response to the killing of four persons among those working to resolve the crisis between the state and Ebonyi State in Ado Local Government Area, recently.

Delegations from Benue and Ebonyi States recently met in Abakaliki and set up a committee to find ways of ending hostilities between the border communities.

According to reports, it was on the basis of the resolutions made at the first meeting that the delegation from Ebonyi State was allegedly ambushed on their way to Benue State for a second meeting.

However, the governor, while speaking at a function at the Benue People’s House in Makurdi, the state capital, charged traditional rulers to sensitise their subjects to support security operatives with timely and useful information about criminals hiding in their communities.

Ortom also gave the people of Ado Local Government Area seven days to produce those who allegedly ambushed and beheaded the four persons from Ebonyi for prosecution.