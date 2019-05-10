Away Draw Satisfies Coach

Elkanemi Warriors coach Mohammed Babaganaru has expressed satisfaction for his side’s immediate response after pulling a point on the road against Yobe Stars on Wednesday.

Ganaru’s satisfaction came after the disappointment of dropping point at home in their penultimate game at home to Go round FC where they played a 2-2 draw.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Babaganaru said it was very important for his side to respond after dropping points at home and stated been satisfied to have come out of the derby tie against Yobe Stars away with a point.

“I am satisfied with the way the team played and more importantly picking a point to help make up for the points dropped at home last time.

“We are still in course with the result and won’t relent in our drive to ensure we finish strongly,” he said