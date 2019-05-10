58 Years After: Rivers Gets First Indigenous Catholic Bishop

Thousands of Catholic faithful across Rivers State and beyond, yesterday turned out to witness the consecration of the first indigenous Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt.

Most Rev. Patrick Eluke, who hails from Ekpeye in Rivers State was consecrated as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, 58 years after its creation.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has hailed the consecration of Most Rev Patrick Eluke as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo who represented Governor Nyesom Wike at the consecration service also said that the ceremony will further deepen the relationship between the church and the government.

The Deputy Governor expressed happiness that the ceremony was coming at a time when Governor Wike is about to begin his second term in office.

Meanwhile, the newly consecrated Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, Rev Patrick Eluke has described his consecration as a call to service.

He said that he remains most grateful to the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis II and the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, Most Rev. Camillus Etukudoh for considering him worthy to be ordained as a Bishop, promising not to disappoint them.

Similarly, the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has described the consecration as historic.

Archbishop of Benin City, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze who spoke on behalf of the conference said that the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt has made history by being the first to have an Auxiliary Bishop.

He also expressed optimism that the ceremony would lead to the growth of the church in the Diocese.

The cleric also charged him to work with Bishop Etukudoh to advance the cause of the Diocese, while he should also see himself as an instrument of unity in the Diocese.