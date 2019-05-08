Tribunal Adjourns Pre-Hearing Of Lawmaker’s Petition

The Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, in Sokoto, yesterday, adjourned pre-hearing session into the petition filed by Rep. Abdulsamad Dasuki, to May 16, for wrongful service.

The Tide recalls that Dasuki (PDP Sokoto), a current lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, was defeated by Bala Kokani of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Dasuki approached the tribunal to challenge the return of Kokani on the grounds that the election was marred with irregularities.

At the resumed hearing, Counsel to Dasuki, Dr Garba Usman-Tatangi (SAN), told the tribunal that he was not served with reply processes made by the APC, the third respondent in the petition.

After series of argument, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Yusuf Ubale, observed that the processes were served on a different counsel and as such adjourned the pre-trial session for proper service.

At the sitting, Justice Ubale also granted the prayer made by Mr Tolani Oladipo, counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to file processes out of time.

Ubale had earlier granted Dasuki leave, to inspect used election materials comprising result sheets, ballot papers, card readers and certified documents with INEC.

Dasuki, who is the Chairman House Committee on Navy, sought to inspect election materials and uncollected PVC’s in 21 wards of the constituency.

Counsel to Kokani, Mr Solomon Alimasunya and that of APC, Mr Nuhu Adamu did not object to INEC request seeking extension of time to file processes out of time.