SMEs Task Govt On Business Incentives

Small scale business entrepreneurs residing in Port Harcourt have appealed to the federal and state governments to provide incentives that would promote the craftsmanship associated with their business endeavours.

The Tide investigation revealed that lack of finance and power supply had been a setback to talented able young entrepreneurs.

Speaking to our correspondent, Mr Udeh Chukwu who operates a micro shoe industry at Mile 2, Diobu, said that his small scale industry had the capacity to produce shoes that can outlast those made in Italy and America, imported to the country, if supported by government saying that, “we concentrated more on palm sandals due to lack of finance”.

He said that the quality of the palm sandals is guaranteed for 5 years based on what the customer wants and his ability to pay the price for durable quality, adding that the production was between N3,000 to N5,000 depending on quality and design.

In a related development, a paint producer, Mr Ekwueme Oboro said nothing that Nigerians cannot do if only government would give them the support and create an enabling environment that would boost the morale of the entrepreneurs.

The incentives required from government are not more than micro credit loans, government subventions, subsidization of imported raw materials, improving the power supply and other social amenities, as well as enabling infrastructure, like good roads and organized transportation system.

He also appealled to government to encourage the people to patronize made-in-Nigeria goods, stressing that producing without a ready market, and patronage of Nigerians, would mean waste of investments.

Oboro opined that small scale and medium enterprises are pillars of the economy of any nation and should be taken seriously in the economic planning of the country.

A customer, Mr Kingdom Osifor who patronises the shoe maker, said that he places orders from the shoe maker because it had been proven beyond all reasonable doubt that the home made shoes had a long span of 3 years and above.

He said since he became convinced on the quality and durability of the home made shoes and sandals and had introduced numerous customers including members of his family to the products.