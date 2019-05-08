RSG Drops Murder Charges Against Flag-Amachree

The Rivers State Government has dropped the murder charges against the sacked Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojukaye Flag-Amachree.

The trial Judge, Justice Joy Akpughunum struck out the charges following a ‘nolle prosequi’ entered by the Prosecution on behalf of the Attorney-General of Rivers State.

The prosecution counsel, Godwin Obla, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, applied to discontinue the matter, which the court granted.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, in Port Harcourt, Obla said that the state government has forgiven Flag-Amachree, who was also a former chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area in the state.

“We drew the court’s attention to the fact that the Honourable Attorney-General of Rivers State, pursuant to the powers conferred on him in Section 211 (1) C of the 1999 Constitution as amended, has filed a ‘nolle prosequi’ in respect of this matter. The Attorney-General of the state decided that he wants to discontinue the matter.

“And we have at the consequence of that ‘nolle prosequi’ moved the court to strike-out the charges against the defendant,” Obla said.

On his part, counsel to Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, Emenike Ebete, declared that with the latest development, his client has no case to answer.