Reps Want Army To Pay Assault Victim N5.2m

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Army to pay a victim, Charity Eze, N5. 2million for unlawful arrest, sexual abuse and prolonged detention without being fed for several days while in military cell.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a report of the House Committee on Public Petition presented by Rep. Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abia).

Presenting the synopsis of the report, Abonta urged the House to consider the report on a petition by Eze against the Army for providing accommodation for female and male soldiers in the same apartment.

He said the petition also bothered on rape, sexual molestation, unlawful arrest, prolonged detention for three days after dismissal from service and seizure of property.

The Leader of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) moved for the adoption of the report and was seconded by the Deupty Leader, Rep. Idris Wase(APC-Plateau)

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara said that House adopted the recommendations therein.