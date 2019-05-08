Pharmacists Shut Services, Make Demands To Buhari

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), yesterday shut down services for about two hours in Abuja to press for presidential assent to the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Bill 2017.

Our correspondent reports that the peaceful protest lasted from noon to 2 p.m.

The National Chairman of ACPN, Mr Samuel Adekola, told newsmen in Abuja that the action became necessary to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill before May 29.

He added that there would be a peaceful protest across the country if nothing was done soon.

“Many less endowed African nations have today polished their pharmacy laws to meet global best practices.

“The terminal consequences of poor statutes, weak enforcement and so on, which engender easy access to drugs to promote the vicious cycle of drug abuse and misuse, and falsified drug syndrome are gradually being eliminated in these climes.

“This is the same purpose the new Pharmacy Council Bill is intended to achieve,” he said.

Adekola said one of benefits package of PCN Bill was that it opens a unique window of competence driven service rendition at all levels.

He said the Bill provides that any pharmacist who has over 10 years post-qualification experience can own a satellite pharmacy not withstanding his primary practice option.

Adekola said it would increase the professional service points in pharmacy from about 5, 000 currently to over 100,000 in Nigeria.

“These satellite Pharmacies, in turn, have mandate to provide oversight in a manner of hub and spoke model over the Patent and Proprietary Medicines Vendors, thereby improving their regulation.

“The enforcement of sales of medicines in only registered pharmacies and patent medicines stores by the PCN is the only way to permanently redress the menace of drug abuse and falsified drug syndrome in Nigeria.