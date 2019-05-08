PDP Urges Unity, Peace At Ramadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the holy month of Ramadan to fast and earnestly supplicate for national unity, peace and stability of the nation.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, last Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan also called on Nigerians to use the period to re-dedicate themselves to a life of total submission and faith in the Almighty Allah, as well as rekindle the virtues of love, selflessness, forgiveness and brotherliness.

He noted: “The holy month offers a time of soberness for personal and collective spiritual introspection for peaceful co-existence, which we intensely need to rescue our nation from its present security, socio-economic challenges.

“We must use the holy month to build on the values that bind us together as a people and shed off all divisive inclinations that destroy the fabric of our nation.

“We must revive our bond of unity by forgiving one another, sharing in love and reaching out to all those that are hurting, particularly as victims of insurgency, banditry and other acts of violence.”

The party also called on those behind the killings, kidnappings and bloodletting in various parts of the country to have a rethink, and know that their actions could not be justified under any guise.

The scribe expressed optimism that with prayers and commitment to the national cause, the country would rebound on the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

According to him, the party prays for the nation and wishes all Muslim faithful a successful Ramadan.