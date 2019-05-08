PDP Demands Release Of Members In Army, FSARS Detention

Worried by the continued detention of its members by the 6 Division Nigerian Army and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State chapter has demanded for their immediate release.

A statement from the office of the State PDP chairman, Bro Felix Obuah through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the detained PDP members, some with their families have spent close to one week in their respective detention camps uncared for by their abductors.

The statement further said aside those illegally being detained by the army and FSARS, an unspecified number are still hospitalized, some in critical condition from gunshots and physical torture by the soldiers and police.

Notable among those still languishing in the army and police detentions according to the statement include:

Prof. Israel Owate, Dr. Fred Ateng, Hon. Deinma Iyalla, all Special Advisers to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Others are the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon. Tom Aliezi, Rivers State Co-ordinator of Arise Nigeria, Hon. Benjamin Diri as well as ordinary defenseless men and women including pregnant mothers.

Describing the arbitrary and reckless display of power, arrests, harassments and detentions as an attempt to cause crisis in the state, the State PDP is calling on well meaning Nigerians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Human Rights Groups and the National Peace Committee as well as the International Community to rise up in defense of the innocent Rivers people and residents from the trigger happy men of the Nigerian Army and FSARS.