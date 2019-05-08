Ogun Assembly Confirms Mulero As LG Auditor-General

The Ogun House of Assembly yesterday confirmed Mr Ajani Mulero as the state’s Auditor–General for Local Government.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, had presented the report of the committee on the screening of the nominee during plenary in Abeokuta.

Oluomo (APC -Ifo 1) consequently moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Mr Idowu Olowoofuja (APM–Abeokuta South II).

The deputy speaker noted that the committee of the whole had met on Friday and screened the nominee for the position of Auditor-General for local government.

He said that the committee found the nominee to be suitable and eligible for the position.

“We found him to be suitable and eligible for the position. We hereby recommend him for confirmation as the Auditor-General for local government, “ he said.

Oluomo moved the motion for the confirmation of Mulero and this was seconded by Mr Adebowale Ojuri (APC – Odogbolu).

The Tide’s spurce reports that Governor Ibikunle Amosun had last Thursday sent Mulero’s name to the House for confirmation.