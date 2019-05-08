NPFL: Enyimba Still Alert After Beating Rangers …Visits Rivers Utd, Today

Enyimba’s defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena, has charged his teammates not to rest on their laurels after their Oriental derby triumph over Enugu Rangers.

Anaemena, who scored two of the goals in the 3-1 win over the Flying Antelopes on Sunday, insists that Enyimba needs to remain focused if they are to claim one of the three playoff spots up for the grabs in Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“The top-three slot is not in the bag yet,” the hard-tackling defender told the NPFL official website in an interview.

“We know we have to work harder because it remains five matches to go and every team is playing good in this our group.

“So you have to try to keep up your game and make sure you dominate in every match you play so we’re still working hard to meet up with the slot.”

With the victory over their Eastern rivals, the People’s Elephant have extended their unbeaten run in the NPFL to 11 matches.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men have also reduced the gap between them and Enugu Rangers to just three points on the Group A table.

Up next for Enyimba is another crucial mid-week clash with Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

In the reverse fixture between these two sides, Enyimba romped to a 2-0 victory over coach Stanley Eguma’s men.

United, still reeling from a 2-1 loss to Mountain of Fire and Ministries, MFM FC at the weekend after recording their season’s best against Rangers, a 3-0 thumping at home, will want to end the Elephant run.

It is certainly going to be a keen contest as always as the two neighbours seek to boost their positions in Group A.