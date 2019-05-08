No Life Lost In Lagos-Kano-Bound Train Accident – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), yesterday said that no lives were lost in the train accident which occurred last Monday derailed in Beji village in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the cause of the accident was yet unknown.

According to him, an investigation team has been sent out to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“We thank God that there was no loss of life and it is the first in recent times that we are having such incident.

“Our team has gone to site to investigate the cause of the accident.

“So, for now we are yet to ascertain the cause,” he said.

Reports say that the incident happened at about 12: 47 p.m., when a Lagos to Kano-bound train passing through Minna in the village.

The train was carrying over 400 passengers many of whom sustained varying degrees of injury.

Some of the affected passengers are receiving treatment at different hospitals, while crew members are at the railway industrial clinic in Minna receiving treatment.