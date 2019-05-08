Nigerian Police Can’t Fight Insecurity, IGP Tells Senate …Accept Responsibility For Worsening Insecurity, Atiku Tells Buhari

The Senate, yesterday, for over two hours, grilled the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the deteriorating security situation across the nation.

At the closed door meeting between the upper chamber of the National Assembly and the acting police boss, the lawmakers sought answers to questions behind the increasing spread of armed banditry, kidnapping and killings, which have engulfed not only Zamfara but other states of the federation, including Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and some southern states.

The IGP had, last week, summoned by the Senate to brief the lawmakers on the unfortunate development, to keep them abreast of what the force was doing to bring the situation under control.

The security briefing was aimed also at enabling the lawmakers to know the possible areas through which the parliament can intervene in addressing the security challenges facing the country.

Speaking after meeting with the IGP, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the IG briefed the lawmakers on the security situation in Zamfara and other parts of the country.

His words, “We deliberated on armed banditry, robbery, terrorist activities and other security challenges in the country. The Nigeria Police efforts in ameliorating the situation and challenges, and hoped to address the menace squarely. He promised to address areas that have to do with discipline of officers that have been found wanting.

“He assured that efforts would be made on the situation, particularly on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, and also on the area of intelligence and security. The Senate promised and committed on areas of solving the issues.

“The Senate is ready to give adequate funding that is required in order to make the police to be able to combat the necessary stress to our security”.

Meanwhile, speaking with journalists after the closed door session, the Police IG, Mohammed Adamu, pointed out that the number of police officers in the country was not enough to deal with the increasing insecurity in the country.

“We discussed the issue of insecurity within the country, and we have expanded a lot of strategies that we put in place that is working.

“And we have reviewed the strategies in order to mitigate some of the challenges that emerged again, and they have appreciated what we presented, and also they gave suggestions on how to enhance the strategy that we are deploying. They have agreed to support us in every aspect, every area that we need in order to do our job to make the country safe.

“Policing is dynamic and you cannot give ultimatum to deal with a crime. The number of personnel we have can never be enough, and the government is doing its best, and every year, we are recruiting more policemen. This year, we have about 10,000 again to recruit.

“At least, the number is growing. Very soon, we will meet up with the required number that is needed for us to deploy to fight crime”, he said.

Responding to questions on the alleged rape of some of the arrested social sex workers in Abuja by policemen, the IGP said the force was going to set up a panel to investigate the allegation, with a view to prosecuting and disciplining any officer found guilty.

It would be recalled that the IGP, who entered the Chamber at 11.25am, immediately started a closed-door session with the senators on the security situation in the country.

Soon after he entered, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, called on the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor, to clear the gallery for the session to commence.

The Senate had asked the IGP to appear and brief it on the rising wave of insecurity, banditry and kidnapping in the country, especially in the northern part of the country.

According to the Senate, the appearance would enable the Inspector General of Police touch on very salient and germane issues as regards insecurity, the spate of banditry and kidnappings with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

The Senate took the decision when it condemned, in very strong terms, the gruesome killing of a 29-year-old Briton, Faye Mooney, and another Nigerian, and the abduction of three others on Friday, 19th of April, 2019.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion entitled, “Senseless killing of a Briton and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by Armed Bandits”, sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani (PRP, Kaduna Central).

The motion was co-sponsored by Senator Joshua Dariye, who is presently in prison, and 108 senators.

Meanwhile, former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to accept responsibility for the spate of killings going on in some parts of the country.

The PDP chieftain in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe yesterday accused officials of the APC- led administration of doctoring a report in the name of a non-governmental organization, Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy, which apparently acknowledged the effort the Presidency is putting in place to check the menace of killings and kidnappings across the land while accusing the opposition of complicity in the sundry criminalities going on in the land.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja